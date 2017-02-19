Man shot, killed in front of wife outside Duarte home

A man was gunned down right in front of his wife on a street in Duarte, and authorities continued searching for the gunman on the run Sunday.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were called to the 2300 block of Bashor Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday and found the 39-year-old victim on the ground, next to a truck.Deputies said the man and his wife were getting out of two separate cars and preparing to walk to their front door when a white vehicle driving westbound on Bashor pulled up next to the victim and opened fire.The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was not hurt, sheriff's officials said.Sheriff's officials did not release a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).