Man shot, killed in Norwalk neighborhood while collecting donations for children's charity

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed as he was going door to door in a Norwalk neighborhood, collecting donations for a charity that paints addresses on curbs. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --
A 50-year-old man was shot and killed as he was going door to door in a Norwalk neighborhood, collecting donations for a charity that paints addresses on curbs.

The shooting, in which the victim was struck several times in the upper torso, occurred about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a front lawn in the 14400 block of Dinard Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Matthew Glover. He was collecting donations for Care for the Children. The charitable organization had painted numbers on residents' curbs a few weeks ago, so Glover was coming around to ask for donations for the work.

The director of the charity said Glover recently moved back to Los Angeles from Arizona. He thinks Glover was simply caught in the crossfire of someone else's fight.

"It was like big fireworks were thrown out into the street," described area resident Julie Tolhulst. "It was like at least 20 shots."


Up and down the block, cars and homes were riddled with bullet holes.

It was unclear what may have led to the shooting. Neighbors said there is a lot of gang activity in the area.

"Last time, 4 1/2 years ago, the shooter was right in front of our house. Parked right on our driveway and did the shooting," Tolhulst described.

As for the latest shooting, deputies have few leads other than what neighbors saw.

One resident said he only saw the back of the suspect, who appeared to get into a white four-door car before fleeing.

No description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
