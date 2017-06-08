NEWS

Man, woman found dead in Nuevo from apparent murder-suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Nuevo, and sheriff's officials believe the incident was likely a murder-suicide.

By ABC7.com staff
NUEVO, Calif. (KABC) --
A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Nuevo, and sheriff's officials believe the incident was likely a murder-suicide.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies made the discovery Wednesday afternoon after responding to a suspicious circumstances call.

The two bodies were found in a home on the 30700 block of Debbie Lane.

Sheriff's officials said both died from gunshot injuries. Investigators said the incident appeared to be a murder-suicide based on evidence found at the scene.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Investigator Manjarrez from the Central Homicide Unit at (760) 393-3530.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdeath investigationbody foundNuevoRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey testimony isn't end of investigation: Legislators
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Texas Denny's fight
Conservatives set to be biggest party in UK election: poll
Young boy saves his parents' lives after they overdose on drugs
More News
Top Stories
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
2nd person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Texas Denny's fight
1 killed in 3-car crash after vehicle runs red light in Riverside
Rapper attacked on stage during San Diego concert
Flipped 18-wheeler spills Bud Light all over freeway
McCain says his confusing Comey questions resulted from fatigue
Show More
2 rescued after SUV plunges off side of cliff in Sherman Oaks
Risk of cavities may be linked to genes, new research shows
Woman captures snake with pillowcase
12 alleged gang members arrested in Brooklyn turf war
Massive water main break erupts in Encino, floods business
More News
Top Video
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Texas Denny's fight
McCain says his confusing Comey questions resulted from fatigue
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Risk of cavities may be linked to genes, new research shows
More Video