Man, woman found dead in Nuevo from apparent murder-suicide

A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Nuevo, and sheriff's officials believe the incident was likely a murder-suicide.Riverside County sheriff's deputies made the discovery Wednesday afternoon after responding to a suspicious circumstances call.The two bodies were found in a home on the 30700 block of Debbie Lane.Sheriff's officials said both died from gunshot injuries. Investigators said the incident appeared to be a murder-suicide based on evidence found at the scene.The names of the deceased were not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Investigator Manjarrez from the Central Homicide Unit at (760) 393-3530.