Massive hay fire burns in Fresno

No word on what started the fire. The hay is burning inside what once was a big shed supported by sheet metal. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
A massive hay fire broke out in Fresno, sending smoke pouring into the air early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the blaze sparked in a shed just before midnight.

Firefighters attempted to contain the flames as more than 100 tons of hay burned.


There were no injuries reported due to the fire, but the blaze was strong enough to be detected by the National Weather Service's GOES-16 satellite.

Officials said there was no word yet on what may have caused the fire.
