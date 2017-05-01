NEWS

May Day march: 1 arrested in downtown LA after burning American flag

At least one person seen burning an American flag was arrested in downtown Los Angeles during the nation's largest workers' rights marches on May Day.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At least one person seen burning an American flag was arrested in downtown Los Angeles, where the nation's largest May Day workers' rights marches were underway.

President Donald Trump supporters held their own rally in downtown as tens of thousands of May Day marchers walked the streets to fight for minorities and workers' rights on Monday.

The "May Day Coalition of Los Angeles," a network of more than 100 organizations, led the massive march toward downtown L.A. on Monday.


The Trump rally, however, was disrupted by masked protestors who burned at least one American flag. One of the suspects, who was not identified, was arrested by officers at the scene, near City Hall.

Thousands of protesters gathered in MacArthur Park to head toward downtown Los Angeles. The "May Day Coalition of Los Angeles," a network of more than 100 organizations, led the massive march, which has been dubbed "Resist Los Angeles."

More than 100,000 people were anticipated to participate in the "Resist Los Angeles" event, which began at 11 a.m. with a rally at MacArthur Park.

In coming together, organizers and participants said the march will be one of unity and resistance to the current Trump administration and what they believe have been efforts to weaken basic rights and freedoms to most Americans since President Trump took office.

At least two other separate marches were also taking place in Los Angeles. Under the banner "Full Rights for Immigrants," a procession was underway at Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, heading north on Broadway for a rally between First and Second streets.

At 3:30 p.m., another march will be held in Boyle Heights, beginning at Cesar Chavez Avenue and Evergreen Street and ending at Mariachi Plaza at First and Boyle streets.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said officers will be out in full force to ensure the demonstration remains peaceful. He asked marchers to remember his department is there to help.

Los Angeles County Metro will add extra rail service and security in anticipation of thousands participating in the May Day marches.
A surprisingly low turnout of May Day marchers used Metro transit trains and buses on Monday.


Metro will offer weekday rush hour service throughout the day on the Metro Gold, Blue, Expo and Green Lines and will increase rush hour frequency of Metro Red Line subway trains to operate every six minutes using six-car trains.

Rides will not be free and all riders will need a TAP card loaded with fare to board trains and buses.

For more information on Metro services throughout the day, visit www.metro.net.

City News Service contributed to this report.
