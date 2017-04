EMBED >More News Videos A woman in the San Diego area was video chatting with a friend when a meteor flashed across the sky.

A bright meteor was seen flashing across Southern California skies Monday night.Witnesses reported seeing a bright green flash streak across the sky for several seconds.The sight triggered reports of what was thought to be an airplane crash in Hesperia, but no wreckage was found.Sightings of the meteor were reported across Southern California, from Santa Barbara to San Diego and as far east as Arizona.