NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A body found near the scene of a car crash off a cliff in San Luis Obispo was identified as a missing North Hollywood woman, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo sheriff's officials said the body is that of 20-year-old Olivia Hannah Gonzalez. She and her boyfriend, Brian Fernandez, 21, have been missing since Dec. 23, when they left for a trip to Big Sur. They were expected to return on Christmas Day.
Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the body on Wednesday, but a cause of death is pending further investigation.
A deceased dog was also found at the scene, described as a light brown Labrador retriever mix, sheriff's officials said.
Gonzalez and Fernandez and two dogs were traveling in a 2002 four-door tan Honda Civic with California license plate 5VUD295.
On Wednesday, California Highway Patrol officials contacted Gonzalez and Fernandez's family to let them know they were investigating a car found over the side of State Route 1 in the San Luis Obispo area.
They are trying to determine if the vehicle is connected to the missing couple.
The car, described by CHP as a tan sedan, was found about 325 feet down a cliff, wedged between rocks near Ragged Point.
Sheriff's officials broke the tragic news to Gonzalez's family on Wednesday. But even before Gonzalez's body was identified, her family members feared the worst.
"I ran upstairs and grabbed my mom, because that's our baby, that's our baby. My sister was like my daughter to me," said Vanessa Guzman, Gonzalez's sister, in tears. "It's heartbreaking for both of the families involved, because you know, they haven't even opened their presents yet. My sister's presents are still under the tree," Guzman said.
Guzman said she wishes her sister never took that spur-of-the-moment trip to Big Sur.
"My heart is just battling right now. I'm trying to stay positive, but with all the news unfolding, it's hard," she said.
Sheriff's officials said rescue operations are underway by search and rescue and dive teams. However, steep terrain and harsh weather conditions are making rescue efforts very difficult. Still, authorities are continuing to search for more potential victims at the crash site.
Officials said it may take several days to retrieve the car and determine who it belongs to.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213)996-1800.
