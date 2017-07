A woman found dead at a West Hollywood apartment was identified Friday as a former Southern California model.The body of 30-year-old Kimberly Ann Fattorini was discovered last Friday shortly after 3 p.m. in an apartment in the 800 block of W. Knoll Drive.Friends say Fattorini was at a party at the Playboy Mansion hours before her death.The woman was a model and casting agent.Investigators say the exact cause of death has not been determined.