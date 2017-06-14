Multiple people shot in San Francisco at UPS facility

These employees on the roof were rescued by police pic.twitter.com/3C1NTcAr8o — Kevin Wood (@megakwood) June 14, 2017

Multiple people have been injured after a shooting at a UPS facility in the area of 17th Street and San Bruno in San Francisco, police say.Sources tell ABC7 News three people were shot at the facility and multiple victims have been transported to the hospital.A source said this was a single shooter who went into the building during a morning meeting and the suspect may be a disgruntled employee. The source said that one of the people who was shot is the suspected shooter.A witness who was inside the building said she believes it was one driver shooting toward other drivers while a morning meeting was happening.Police are surrounding the facility but it is unclear if they've made their way inside the building.According to UPS, police now have the building under their control.The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.UPS released a statement Wendesday saying, "UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company's facility in San Francisco earlier this morning. Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. The company is cooperating with law enforcement. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation."David Phister said he lives across the street and heard four shots fired at 9 a.m. When he ran to the window, he said there was a brief moment after the four shots and then he believed he heard four more shots. According to Phister, he saw several people run from the building.Phister says the area where the shooting occurred was at garage doors at the corner of 17th and Utah, a part of the facility for UPS employees only.San Francisco police are advising residents in the area to shelter in place.This story is developing. Check back with ABC7 for details as they become available.