Mylar balloon triggers power-line explosion in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Officials have long warned the public about the danger Mylar balloons pose to power lines.
A new video from Long Beach illustrates the point dramatically.
The footage shows a balloon making contact with a power line, triggering a fiery explosion between two homes.
The explosion caused a power outage for hours in the neighborhood near Broadway and Redondo Street, according to Long Beach Local News, which published the video sent in by a viewer.
Southern California Edison crews responded to try to restore power in the area.