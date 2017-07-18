NEWS

Mylar balloon triggers power-line explosion in Long Beach

A balloon made contact with a power line between two homes in Long Beach, triggering a fiery explosion that knocked out electricity in a neighborhood for hours. (Long Beach Local News)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Officials have long warned the public about the danger Mylar balloons pose to power lines.

A new video from Long Beach illustrates the point dramatically.

The footage shows a balloon making contact with a power line, triggering a fiery explosion between two homes.

The explosion caused a power outage for hours in the neighborhood near Broadway and Redondo Street, according to Long Beach Local News, which published the video sent in by a viewer.


Southern California Edison crews responded to try to restore power in the area.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newspower outageballoonexplosionedisonLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hundreds attend funeral of 5-year-old allegedly killed by father
Tanker crash shuts down NB 5 Fwy in downtown LA
Thief steals from "Poor Box" at Bell Gardens church
Firefighters battling 72-acre brush fire in Perris
More News
Top Stories
Tanker crash shuts down NB 5 Fwy in downtown LA
Father of 4 deported in Cleveland
Hundreds attend funeral of 5-year-old allegedly killed by father
Firefighters battling 72-acre brush fire in Perris
Chase suspect slams into power pole in South LA
Santa Ana In-N-Out plan stirring controversy
Thief steals from "Poor Box" at Bell Gardens church
'The Bachelorette's' Dean Unglert says hello to 'Paradise'
Show More
Dangers of honey oil explained in new PSA videos
'Ocean's Eleven Bandit' swipes $10K in goods from Canoga Park store
Stan Lee has hand, footprints immortalized in cement
Man killed, 2 women injured in Signal Hill strip club shooting
3 women arrested for allegedly stealing luggage worth $8K
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos