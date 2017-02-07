NEWS

Naked man drove stolen cab through Philadelphia park, police say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Video from Linus Schill/BLT Films of a cab careening through Rittenhoouse Suare.

PHILADELPHIA --
Witnesses jumped into action to stop a naked man who crashed a stolen cab after driving through a popular Philadelphia park on Monday, according to police.

Authorities said the driver weaved through Rittenhouse Square, a popular destination, at about 3:30 p.m. before crashing at 18th and Walnut streets.

"I ran up and grabbed the wheel and he was still trying to fight," witness Brandon Thompson recalled.


Thompson said he was one of the handful of Good Samaritans who helped end the man's dangerous joyride.

"The only thing on my mind was that he needed to be stopped," Thompson said.

Alyssa Wolfington said she saw the man yelling around the corner just minutes before the incident happened.

"The man was originally standing in front his apartment building yelling," Wolfington said.

Police said the man carjacked taxi driver Michael Emmanuel who was dropping off a customer.


"When she paid me, he came to the passenger side door and grabbed the lady from her hair, from her collar, and dragged her on the street," Emmanuel said.

Rushing to help his customer, Emmanuel said he left his taxi unattended.

"He took off his clothes, opened the door, ran in the car, and drove off," Emmanuel recalled.

Witnesses captured the driver hitting parked cars and weaving through the park.

EMBED More News Videos

Residents and those passing by Rittenhouse Square went into action to stop a naked man who crashed after allegedly driving through the park in a stolen cab.


Pedestrians like Kyra Howell had to run for cover.

"I honestly saw my life flash before my eyes," Howell explained.

Sources told ABC7 sister station WPVI that the man may suffer from mental health illness. No injuries were reported.

"It's crazy, it was crazy. Thank God it wasn't 5:30 and people were picking their kids up from school," witness Emily Goodman said.

The man was taken to the hospital and officials said he could face several charges including assault and car theft.
Related Topics:
newsphilly newscrashaccidentrittenhouse squarePennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At Least 4 Tornadoes Reported in Southeastern Louisiana
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
Mumps Outbreak Reaches 367 Cases in Washington State
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
More News
Top Stories
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
New 'Gong Show' holding open auditions in Glendale
Man rapes 74-year-old woman in San Bernardino County, deputies say
Border Patrol finds 40 pounds of meth hidden in car gas tank
DeVos confirmed as education secretary as Pence breaks tie
OC restaurant owner resumes charity work for kids despite fire
Show More
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
FIDM celebrates 2017 Oscars with 25th annual costume design exhibit
Redondo Beach residents unsure about $400M waterfront project
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
More News
Top Video
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
DeVos confirmed as education secretary as Pence breaks tie
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
FIDM celebrates 2017 Oscars with 25th annual costume design exhibit
More Video