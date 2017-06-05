  • BREAKING NEWS Officials discuss arrests in Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship fire - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Newborn delivered during fatal crash dies day after mother

EMBED </>More Videos

The head-on crash happened near Five Points just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A pregnant woman involved in a head-on crash near Fresno went into early labor due to the impact of the wreck and died. Her baby was delivered but also ended up passing away.

The crash happened near Five Points just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said 18-year-old Joanne Delgado from Kerman crossed the median, near Highway 145 and Elkhorn, for unknown reasons and collided with another vehicle. The force of the impact caused Delgado to give birth prematurely. She was six to nine months pregnant and she died at the scene.

That baby died at the hospital on Monday morning.

The other driver, 24-year-old Adriana Romero from Five Points, also died at the scene.

"It's never easy coming to these traffic accidents. But to see something like that where a child is born prematurely and potentially sustain fatal injuries as a result of the accident, it's heartbreaking," said Sgt. Mike Trenhomlm, CHP.

A 10-year-old boy was also in the car with the Delgado. He remains in the hospital with major injuries.

Investigators don't think drugs or alcohol were involved.
Related Topics:
newscar crashpregnant womanbabytraffic fatalitiesCentral California
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ghost Ship fire: 2 arrested in blaze that killed 36 in Oakland
Woman accused of stabbing her 2 grandkids, daughter in Colton
Firefighter dies after fall from aerial ladder in downtown LA
Trump will not use executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying
More News
Top Stories
Woman accused of stabbing her 2 grandkids, daughter in Colton
Father, son killed in Ventura County plane crash identified
Firefighter dies after fall from aerial ladder in downtown LA
Trump won't seek to block Comey testimony
Ghost Ship fire: 2 arrested in blaze that killed 36 in Oakland
6th Street closure in downtown LA could snarl traffic
London police name 2 of 3 attack suspects
Show More
Fatal 6-car crash closes NB 215 Fwy in San Bernardino
'Disgruntled' ex-worker kills 5, then himself, near Orlando
London Bridge terror attack victims
Texas man dies after swimming with new tattoo
Trump pushes for privatizing US air traffic control
More News
Top Video
Firefighter dies after fall from aerial ladder in downtown LA
Ghost Ship fire: 2 arrested in blaze that killed 36 in Oakland
6th Street closure in downtown LA could snarl traffic
Woman accused of stabbing her 2 grandkids, daughter in Colton
More Video