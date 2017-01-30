NEWS

No travel ban detainees at any US airports, Department of Homeland Security says

A Department of Homeland Security official told ABC News there were no more travelers detained at U.S. airports Monday morning. (KABC)

WASHINGTON (KABC) --
A Department of Homeland Security official told ABC News there were no more travelers detained at U.S. airports Monday morning.

After such an explosive weekend, President Donald Trump was defending his controversial immigration order.

Coast to coast, more protests were being planned as lawyers geared up to fight the executive action.

Airports have been flooded with protesters who are angry that the order, among other things, temporarily bans travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The sudden ban caused a lot of confusion over the weekend over key details, and left hundreds of men, women and children in limbo. Those detained were either released or sent back to their country of origin.

President Trump tweeted Sunday that this is "not a Muslim ban"... and said it's about keeping our country safe.

Monday morning, he added to his explanation on the ban, saying "Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage."


The seven countries on Trump's list have not been involved in a single major terror attack on U.S. soil.

The president's order also cuts the number of refugees the U.S. plans to accept -- from 85,000 down to 50,000 people -- and it stops the admission of Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Meanwhile, ripple effects were being felt across the globe. Air France blocked 15 passengers from Muslim countries from traveling to the U.S. because they would have been refused entry under the new order.

The White House also made some clarifications: Green card holders and lawful permanent residents from those seven countries will not be denied entry.
