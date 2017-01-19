NEWS

OC kidnapping, murder suspect shot by police in San Diego; victim found safe

Luke Lampers, 35, is shown in an undated DMV photo alongside a photo of his alleged kidnapping victim Brianne Deese, 23. (KABC)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) --
An Anaheim kidnapping and murder suspect was shot by authorities in San Diego Wednesday night.

Luke Lampers, a 35-year-old transient in the Anaheim area, is suspected of kidnapping Brianne Deese, 23, from the Crystal Inn and killing a 49-year-old man on Jan. 11.

Anaheim police detectives received information that Deese had called her father, telling him she'd escaped from Lampers in San Diego.

Detectives responded to the area and found Deese. They then received help from the San Diego Police Department to find Lampers, who was at a motel in the 4000 block of Taylor Street.

Authorities had seen Lampers arrive at the motel in a car. Investigators from the Anaheim Police Department Crime Task Force tried to make contact with Lampers, but he fled the scene and a short foot chase ensued.

At some point during the chase, an officer-involved shooting occurred and Lampers was hit. Authorities said he was hospitalized and expected to survive.

Police also recovered a gun from the scene.

No further information was released.
