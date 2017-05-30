A part-time Orange County teacher was arrested on suspicion of distributing child porn videos and images over the internet.Authorities discovered that Keh-Tai Culbreath, 30, was living in Fontana while he was distributing the images, but then later moved to Lake Elsinore.Detectives issued a search warrant at his home in the 15000 block of Grand Avenue. During the search, they found his electronic storage devices were filled with hundreds of child porn videos and graphics.They later discovered he was a part-time teacher at Tesoro High School.Anyone with more information was urged to call Detective Hale at (909) 356-7156.