NEWS

Off-duty officer fires at suspect in Glassell Park shooting

The scene of a shooting involving an off-duty LAPD officer in Glassell Park on Monday, May 29, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
GLASSELL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect after they say one person was shot in the leg in Glassell Park, and an off-duty Los Angeles police officer fired back.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near Division Street and avenue 33, according to Los Angeles police.

The off-duty officer was attending a family party and heard shots fired before he or she went outside and saw a person who had been shot in the leg by someone in a vehicle. The officer then fired at the car and the suspect took off.

It was not yet unknown whether anyone in the car was struck by gunfire.

Police said they were interviewing witnesses at the scene.
Related Topics:
newsoff-duty officerofficer-involved shootingshootinglapdGlassell ParkLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'Suspicious' fire destroys Agua Dulce home, sparks brush fire
Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England
Girl targeted with hate speech before Portland stabbing rampage asks for privacy
LASD rescues woman and her dog from Bear Canyon Cliff
More News
Top Stories
Dozens march 40 miles in IE to raise veteran suicide awareness
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
Frank Deford, longtime sports writer, commentator, dies at 78
LASD rescues woman and her dog from Bear Canyon Cliff
Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida
Mother of 2 scales Mount Everest twice in 5 days
Trump hails heroes at Arlington National Cemetery
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured in Koreatown shooting
6.6 earthquake shakes Indonesia's Sulawesi island
Boyle Heights Memorial Day vigil honors those who sacrificed
Stars talk about ABC's new Shakespearean drama 'Still Star-Crossed'
'Suspicious' fire destroys Agua Dulce home, sparks brush fire
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos