NEWS

LAPD releases name of off-duty officer who fired gun during fight w/ teens in Anaheim

This still image shows the moment an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer pulled out a gun during a confrontation with teens in Anaheim on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department has named the officer who was off-duty when he fired his gun during an altercation with a teen in Orange County.

Officer Kevin Ferguson was caught on video on Feb. 21 getting into a confrontation with a 13-year-old boy in the area of Euclid Street and Palais Road.

According to Anaheim police, the confrontation stemmed from ongoing issues with juveniles walking across the officer's property.

The teen can be heard in videos of the incident claiming that the officer made an offensive comment to a female friend of his.

The situation between the officer and the boy turned physical, with several other juveniles joining in, Anaheim police said.

Video shows a teen pushing the officer, who falls over some bushes, but does not let go of the teenager.

As more teens approached, the officer pulled his gun and fired once. No one was injured.

A day after the video was released, hundreds of people in Anaheim took to the streets in protest of the officer's actions. Twenty-three people were arrested, including 18 adults and five juveniles.

The LAPD is conducting its own independent investigation into the incident, while the Anaheim Police Department is conducting a separate one. The department will hand over the case to the Orange County District Attorney's Office to determine if any charges should be filed.

Following the incident, the officer was placed on administrative leave, per protocol.
Related Topics:
newsshootingcaught on camerafightteenagerslapdlos angeles police departmentprotestAnaheimOrange CountyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Officials pledge full, impartial probe of off-duty LAPD officer incident
Anaheim protesters clog streets, surround cars
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
NEWS
At least 1 dead after small plane crashes into Riverside home
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
Philadelphia Jewish community feels 'threatened' after gravestones toppled
Democrats to highlight a red state's success with Obamacare in response to Trump speech
Trump to propose 'historic' defense spending increase in budget blueprint
More News
Top Stories
At least 1 dead after small plane crashes into Riverside home
1 killed, at least 27 injured in Kramer Junction bus crash
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Teen shot, killed by homeowner after girl sneaks him into house
SPONSORED: Celebs show off bold fashion at Oscars
SpaceX plans to send 2 citizens to the moon in 2018
Vandal sought after spray-painting statues at church in West Covina
Show More
Oscars 2017: Who wore the dress?
'Game of Thrones' Mag the Mighty actor dies at 36
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
Construction of $1.6B LAX concourse kicks off at ceremony
George W. Bush on Russia and Trump: 'We all need answers'
More News
Photos
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
More Photos