NEWS

Shooting involving campus officer reported at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga

The scene of an officer-involved shooting at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
A shooting involving a campus officer has been reported at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities say.

Jacob Bailey from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said officers are assisting in the incident.

Further details were not immediately disclosed.

A patrol car was seen wrecked next to a sedan at the campus, and a parking lot near a library was closed off by caution tape.


It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingshootingRancho CucamongaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate votes to move forward on considering health care
Sessions still has no plans to resign, hasn't spoken to Trump in days, source says
Dog chases cyclist, causes him to crash into truck in Riverside
Toddler fatally struck in apparent family accident in Fontana
More News
Top Stories
Gov. Brown extends climate change bill by 10 years
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
Trump welcomes Lebanese prime minister to White House
Toddler fatally struck in apparent family accident in Fontana
Man fatally struck after fight in Compton; driver flees
Dog chases cyclist, causes him to crash into truck in Riverside
14-year-old survivor of livestreamed crash mourns victim
Draymond Green's alleged assault victims file lawsuit
Show More
Man sought in connection with possible string of OC robberies
Food cart overturned in Hollywood confrontation
3 injured in crash involving police vehicle in Hemet
Pres. Trump tweets, McCain return set stage for health bill vote
'She killed her own sister.' Parents reeling after live streamed crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos