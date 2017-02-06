LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Three people arrested in connection with a Los Angeles fire that killed 10 people back in 1993 were identified by officials on Monday.
Los Angeles police confirmed on Saturday that multiple suspects had been arrested in connection with an apartment building fire that killed 10 people in the Westlake District area of Los Angeles on May 3, 1993.
On Monday, authorities identified the suspects as 43-year-old Ramiro Valerio of Palmdale, 41-year-old Joseph Monge of Montebello, and 51-year-old Johanna Lopez.
Officials said Valerio and Monge were arrested for murder with special circumstances. Lopez, who investigators said was in custody on charges related to the fire, will also be arrested for murder with special circumstances.
Authorities said the victims, including seven children, three adults, and two unborn children, died as a result of the flames and smoke.
Investigators from the fire department and police department determined the fire was intentionally set and the deaths were arson related.
Detectives said several leads were developed over the next 20 years, but the information was not sufficient to pursue a prosecution.
In early 2013, a revived investigation led to the identity of the primary suspects in connection with the fire, according to officials.
Investigators said the fire was set as a warning to people in the complex who were attempting to stop the sale of illegal narcotics.
Officials stated that Valerio, Monge and Lopez were drug dealers who operated in and around the complex and were responsible for setting the blaze.
A forth individual was being sought in connection with the case, but because authorities said he fled the country, investigators were not releasing his identity as they said it would impact their ability to catch him.
Officials said Valerio was being held on $25 million bail and Monge was being held on $2 million bail.
Authorities did not indicate if bail had been set for Lopez.