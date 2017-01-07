Multiple reports of a man with a gun at the Fox Hills Mall in Culver City caused a panic Saturday evening, but authorities have not found a suspect.Culver City police received multiple calls reporting a man with a gun in various parts of the mall around 5:20 p.m.They said they also received reports of a fight in the food court, but it was unclear if the incidents were related.Authorities headed to the mall, located in the 6000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, and began searching the area.There were no victims, authorities said, and no gunshots were heard.People hid in several businesses while police continued to comb through the mall for the possible gunman.No further information was immediately available.