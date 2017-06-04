NEWS

Papa John's employees sold drugs out of pizza boxes, authorities say

According to police, two Papa John's employees peddled drugs out of pizza boxes. (KOMO-TV)

SAMMAMISH, Wash. --
Two employees at a Papa John's restaurant in Washington state are accused of selling cocaine out of pizza boxes, according to detectives.

A six-month investigation dubbed "Operation Extra Olives" led investigators to the men, who allegedly stashed drugs in the restaurant's sinks, soap dispensers and cash register.

When the two men ran out of drugs, they introduced undercover detectives to other local drug dealers in their network, the sheriff's office told KOMO-TV.

In all, detectives seized nearly $30,000 in cash, a vehicle and the drugs. Five people were arrested, ranging in age from 18 to 26.

In a statement, Papa John's said it has "zero tolerance for this type of offense and illegal behavior" and said the franchisee took immediate action with the health department to clear the restaurant.
