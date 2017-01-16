NEWS

Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe teething toy

A popular baby toy used for teething infants has parents on high alert.

Some are saying they found mold inside their "Sophie the Giraffe" dolls.

Pediatric dentist Dana Chianese told GoodHouseKeeping.com when cleaning her child's Sophie, she smelled a musty odor. She said she decided to cut open the doll and "discovered a science experiment living inside."

Chianese told Good Housekeeping she always cleaned the toy according to instructions, which say to use hot, soapy water with a damp sponge and never submerge the toy into water.

An Amazon reviewer also posted a photo of mold found inside her Sophie doll.



The toy is made by a company in France.

Laurie Schraenen, a spokeswoman for Sophie the Giraffe, issued a statement, saying in part:

"First of all, it's important to know that Sophie la Girafe [Sophie the Giraffe] is composed of 100% natural rubber, so the cleaning instructions have to be carefully respected. As indicated on the packaging and in an explanatory leaflet inside the packaging, we recommend to clean the surface of Sophie la Girafe with a damp cloth. It should not be immersed in the water nor rinsed off, to prevent water from getting inside, as she may become damaged. We thus would like to emphasize on the fact that is it important, while cleaning the product, that no water gets inside the whole."

The statement goes on to say "the safety of children and satisfaction of their parents is our main priority" and they take each complaint received very seriously.
Related Topics:
newstoysu.s. & worldconsumerbaby
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man breaks into Pasadena house while teens home alone
2 found dead inside Sylmar home, police say
Woman shot to death in Bellflower; suspect still at large
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested in San Francisco
More News
Top Stories
2 found dead inside Sylmar home, police say
SoCal man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
Man breaks into Pasadena house while teens home alone
Woman shot to death in Bellflower; suspect still at large
Several California lawmakers to boycott Trump's inauguration
BSB tries to help 'Bachelor' Nick find 'The One'
1 shot in head, 1 stabbed at Fontana home
Show More
Mammoth Mountain goers enjoy 2nd snowiest January in history
Volunteers brighten up Crenshaw HS on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Investigation launched after body found near Anaheim dumpster
Victorville boy recounts falling down 15-foot sinkhole
Istanbul nightclub attack suspect who killed 39 captured
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos