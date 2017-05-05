Passengers escape fiery helicopter crash in Santa Barbara County

Three people onboard a tour helicopter that crashed at a golf course in Santa Barbara on Friday got out of the wreck alive, according to Santa Barbara County fire officials.Emergency crews responded to the collision shortly after 2 p.m. at La Cumbre Country Club in the 4000 block of Via Laguna, an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County.Two passengers and a pilot were taking a waterfront tour in the four-seat Robinson R-44. While returning, the chopper developed mechanical problems.The helicopter struck two vans near the golf course and caught fire, but all three occupants got out before the flames erupted.The passengers and pilot were transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries, fire officials said. Nobody on the ground was hurt.The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.