Pedestrian struck, killed by Gold Line train near Arcadia station

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro Gold Line train early Thursday morning as it was approaching the Arcadia station, authorities said.Metro officials reported the collision about 12:12 a.m. near the station at 200 First Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Transit Services Bureau.The train was heading eastbound when it struck the unidentified person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.Arcadia police and firefighter-paramedics responded to the location, as did sheriff's homicide investigators.Trains were halted for several hours on both tracks at the crash site. Single-track service resumed about 4:20 a.m., officials said.No other information was immediately available.