Pedestrian struck, killed on EB 118 Fwy in Simi Valley

Traffic was backed up for miles on the eastbound 118 Freeway Friday night in Simi Valley after a car struck and killed a pedestrian.The crash happened around 10 p.m. west of the Rocky Peak Road exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.It was unclear what led to the crash or why a person was on the freeway.Footage from AIR7 HD showed the vehicle that struck the pedestrian with significant damage the front end.One lane of the freeway was open to let cars through, but the back-up appeared to stretch for a few miles.No further information was immediately released.