NEWS

PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Former President George H.W. Bush (ASSOCIATED PRESS)</span></div>
Take a look at former President George H.W. Bush through the years.
Related Topics:
newsgeorge h.w. bushphotos
Load Comments
NEWS
George H.W. Bush moved to ICU, Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Obama Leaves on a High Note, Poll Says
Obama Says 'Justice Has Been Served' in Chelsea Manning Case
Trump's Pick for EPA Testifies That Climate Change Is No Hoax
President Obama's Advice to Trump in Final Press Conference
More News
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush moved to ICU, Barbara Bush also hospitalized
2016 hottest year; scientists blame global warming
Rain moves into SoCal weather forecast on Wednesday
LA eyes Mono Lake water levels near Yosemite
Massive protest in LA planned for Trump's inauguration day
Man rescues bus driver and passengers from high water
4 teens arrested in Santa Clarita robbery, stabbing
Show More
Bicyclist killed by hit-run driver in Stanton
7 things to know about teenage Inauguration singer Jackie Evancho
2 killed when car slams into back of semi-truck in Claremont
Protester sets himself on fire outside Trump hotel in Washington
Suspect in Lake Elsinore chase, shooting had past police issues
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos