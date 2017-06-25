PHOTOS: Placerita Fire burns near homes in Santa Clarita

A fast-moving brush fire in the Santa Clarita area burned more than 750 acres and prompted a temporary shutdown of Highway 14 on Sunday.The blaze was reported about 12:47 p.m. after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Highway 14 and Placerita Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The flames spread from the crash site to nearby brush.Due to high winds and scorching temperatures above 100 degrees, the fire pushed out of control, jumping to both sides of the 14 Freeway and prompting evacuations, fire officials said.for the full story.