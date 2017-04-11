Authorities arrested seven suspects who they believe are connected to a larger burglary ring that is targeting half a dozen restaurants across Southern California.Burger joint The Habit in Valencia is one of many hit by the crew within the last month."Our belief is that this is a significant crew that has probably done dozens and dozens of these burglaries," one undercover detective said.Investigators said the bandits operate by smashing a window or kicking in the doors of the businesses after hours and rush in to grab cash or even a safe before dashing off.Detectives said they got a break in the case when a witness saw suspects fleeing the scene of multiple burglaries on the same day in a silver SUV. They said the witness was able to get a license plate of the vehicle, which helped police catch the suspects in the middle of one of their suspected heists."Detectives watched them commit two of these burglaries in Santa Barbara," the undercover detective said.Seven suspects were nabbed while attempting to get away in the silver SUV and a red Jaguar. Detectives said some of the suspects are known gang members and believe this is just one crew connected to a rash of burglaries.Authorities believe other crews are still out there possibly working together. They said at least 100 burglaries possibly connected to the ring have been done across Southern California.