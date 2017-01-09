SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Authorities have identified a 34-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Sylmar as she was driving to work.
Eloise Elizarraraz was behind the wheel of a black BMW sedan when the shooting occurred Saturday morning at the intersection of Tripoli Avenue and Harding Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A nearby resident said her daughter heard a gunshot, but authorities said neighbors did not call 911. The vehicle drove onto the sidewalk after at least one round shattered the front driver-side window, drawing the attention of a passing motorist.
"Just prior to 9 o'clock, we had a witness who was coming home from work -- a registered nurse at a local hospital," police Lt. Mike Kozak said in an interview at the scene. "She saw the vehicle, approached it, saw the victim inside bleeding and rendered aid."
The Good Samaritan called 911. Officers responded to a report of a possible shooting and arrived to find Elizarraraz lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to an LAPD news release. The victim was unconscious and not breathing at the time.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were summoned to the scene, where Elizarraraz was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives from the LAPD's Valley Bureau conducted an investigation at the scene. They determined the victim had gotten into her car about 8:30 a.m. and was driving to work when the gunfire occurred.
No description was available of the shooter or shooters, who remained at large.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call LAPD Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925.