NEWS

Port Hueneme burglary suspect had been twice deported, police say

Suspect Guillermo Damaso, 39, had been deported from the United States twice previous to his burglary arrest in Port Hueneme. (Port Hueneme PD)

By ABC7.com staff
PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KABC) --
A man who had been deported twice was arrested for attempted burglary in Port Hueneme one day after he illegally re-entered the country, police said.

The suspect, identified as Guillermo Damaso, 39, from Oxnard, was already on active probation for weapons and narcotics violations, according to Port Hueneme police.

He also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Florida for indecent exposure to minors and adults.

Damaso was arrested Wednesday morning after a woman said he had opened her bedroom window from the outside, police said.

The resident said she was in her bedroom in the 1500 block of North Sixth Place when she heard the sound of the window being slowly opened. She drew back the curtain and saw a man in a black hooded sweatshirt outside looking in.

The owner of the house then went outside and confronted the person, who jumped over a fence and ran through nearby backyards.

Police eventually located a possible suspect and put him into a lineup. The woman and the homeowner both identified Damaso, police said.

He was arrested for attempted burglary and brought to the Ventura County Jail.

Police said he had been previously deported from California and from Florida. Damaso told investigators he had re-entered the United States the day before with help from a "coyote" - or smuggler, according to police.

The police department statement did not say which country Damaso was originally from before entering the United States.
Related Topics:
newsdeportationburglaryresidential burglaryimmigrationPort HuenemeVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President Trump says Syria attack 'crossed many, many lines'
Republicans prepare to leave Washington without resolving health care disputes
Sen. Marco Rubio cites Tillerson's remarks as 'incentive' in Syrian chemical attack
Retired Marine shot, killed in Lynwood
More News
Top Stories
Retired Marine shot, killed in Lynwood
Malibu mocked with prank involving fake sanctuary city sign
Payless files for bankruptcy, to close dozens of CA shoe stores
Man throws punches, bananas at 7-Eleven after card declined for candy purchase
Gov. Brown wants to consolidate marijuana regulations in California
Controversial hair cloning procedure could be headed for US
'Their Finest' a romantic comedy set in WWII
Show More
Federal agents conduct raids in San Gabriel Valley in visa fraud investigation
OC acupuncturist arrested on suspicion of sexual battery
Councilman calls for $50K reward in 'knock-knock' burglaries
Teen's family grieves after fatal South LA shooting
Aunt accused of murder in 4-year-old CA girl's suffocation
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos