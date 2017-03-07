NEWS

Pregnant woman chases down man who snatched rent money at Santa Clarita gas station

EMBED </>More News Videos

Janette Garlow, eight months pregnant, wasn't about to let a would-be robber make off with her rent money. (KABC)

By
CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) --
Janette Garlow, eight months pregnant, wasn't about to let a would-be robber make off with her rent money.

The Santa Clarita woman was counting out cash for a money order at a Canyon Country gas station Friday when a man who was standing in line reached around her and snatched the bills.

Garlow said she instinctively gave chase. Surveillance video from the gas station shows Garlow sprinting after the man, pursuing him out the door into the parking lot where a getaway car appeared to be waiting.

According to Garlow, the man tripped on a rug before he made it out of the gas station's entrance and briefly scuffled with her on the floor before they both got up and resumed the chase.

"He jumped in the car and was like, 'Go, go, go,'" Garlow said. "He had something planned."

Garlow said as she grabbed and held onto the door handle of the car as it began to move, she realized she couldn't put her baby at risk.

"You're eight months pregnant. You cannot be chasing someone," Garlow told herself. "It took me a second to kind of turn that fight or flight off and think about, like, 'Oh my gosh, my son. This can't happen right now.'"

Other than a few scrapes from the ground scuffle, Garlow said she's fine. The thief got away with only $40, but Garlow said that in the future she'll bring her husband to the gas station to purchase her money orders.

The sheriff's department is investigating the case.
Related Topics:
newspregnant womanattempted robberyrobberygas stationCanyon CountrySanta Clarita
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Election Day 2017: Los Angeles city, county voters head to polls
Poachers kill rhino for its horn at French zoo
At least 3 dead after train crashes into charter bus in Mississippi
Calves found tied up, in trunk of car in Beaumont
More News
Top Stories
Lancaster suspect tackled at end of high-speed chase
Officials investigating possible human remains in Santa Clarita
Health care bill: Trump praises legislation, conservatives skeptical
Calves found tied up, in trunk of car in Beaumont
Strip mall building partially collapses in Carson
Casey Anthony speaks about case: 'I sleep pretty good at night'
Yasiel Puig's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
Show More
N.C. teen charged with decapitating mother
Election Day 2017: Los Angeles city, county voters head to polls
Study tries to determine if social media creates loneliness
Grant High School sees heightened security due to more threats
1 dead in small aircraft crash near Hesperia Airport, officials say
More News
Top Video
Lancaster suspect tackled at end of high-speed chase
Expiration date jargon has consumers confused about when to throw away food
Study tries to determine if social media creates loneliness
Woman searching for boy who left heartbreaking apology note
More Video