Protests, counter-protests held over Shariah law in San Bernardino, across the country

Anti-Shariah law protesters held up signs and voiced their opinions in San Bernardino on Saturday, June 10, 2017. (KABC)

By
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Demonstrations were held across the nation Saturday in protest of Shariah law, but those protests were also met with counter-protests.

One of those demonstrations was held in San Bernardino, not far from a memorial set up for the victims of the 2015 terrorist attack.

Several dozen people on both sides of the issue showed up, voicing their opinions on Shariah law. Those opposed to Islamic law were also staunch Trump supporters.

Those people, along with thousands of others in cities across the U.S., were protesting the law over feats that it might somehow spread across the country. The rallies were organized by ACT for America, a group that claims Islamic law is incompatible with Western democracy.

On the other side were Trump opponents and supports of Muslim rights and freedom of religion. Those who showed up as counter-protesters did say they do not support the extremist views of Shariah law, but everyone has the right to practice whatever religion they want.

Police were called out to make sure the protests stayed peaceful, especially when people from both groups confronted one another to have their voices heard.

By 4 p.m., many people from both groups had left the area and only a few remained. Authorities said everything had stayed peaceful for the most part, but three people were arrested on suspicion of smashing car windows.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
