Report of person with long gun sparks lockdown at 2 Simi Valley schools

A report of a person with a long gun on a school campus sparked the lockdown of two schools in Simi Valley on Wednesday.Simi Valley police said they received a report of a person walking onto the campus of Royal High School with what appeared to be a long gun at about 9 a.m.Authorities said Royal High School and Saint Rosa of Lima Catholic School were locked down in response to the report.Students were sheltered and safe, according to officials.A search of the Royal High School campus by police was underway.All traffic on Erringer Road at Crocker Street and Pride Street has been closed.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.