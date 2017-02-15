Report of person with long gun sparks lockdown at 2 Simi Valley schools

A report of a person with a long gun on a school campus sparked the lockdown of two schools in Simi Valley on Wednesday.
Simi Valley police said they received a report of a person walking onto the campus of Royal High School with what appeared to be a long gun at about 9 a.m.
Authorities said Royal High School and Saint Rosa of Lima Catholic School were locked down in response to the report.
Students were sheltered and safe, according to officials.
A search of the Royal High School campus by police was underway.
All traffic on Erringer Road at Crocker Street and Pride Street has been closed.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
