NEWS

Report of person with long gun sparks lockdown at 2 Simi Valley schools

A report of a person walking onto the campus of Royal High School with what appeared to be a long gun sparked two school lockdowns on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

A report of a person with a long gun on a school campus sparked the lockdown of two schools in Simi Valley on Wednesday.

Simi Valley police said they received a report of a person walking onto the campus of Royal High School with what appeared to be a long gun at about 9 a.m.

Authorities said Royal High School and Saint Rosa of Lima Catholic School were locked down in response to the report.

Students were sheltered and safe, according to officials.

A search of the Royal High School campus by police was underway.

All traffic on Erringer Road at Crocker Street and Pride Street has been closed.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump associates communicated with suspected Russian intel officers: Sources
Explaining the Logan Act that Dems say Mike Flynn may have violated
White House knew about Flynn concerns for 2 weeks before Pence
Occidental College dorm intruder sought for lewd acts
More News
Top Stories
Occidental College dorm intruder sought for lewd acts
Huntington Beach fisherman hooks 7-ft shark; advisory issued
90-year-old South LA man accused of killing wife with shotgun ID'd
Massive tree falls in Pasadena, crushes car, nearly destroys home
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Viola Davis in 'Fences'
Russia denies intelligence contacts with Trump campaign team
Sheriff's unit cracking down on illegal pot shops in LA County
Show More
Drug catapult discovered at US-Mexico border
Friend of San Bernardino shooter to plead guilty in aiding terror attack
How to drive in dense fog
Floyd Mayweather: No deal to fight Conor McGregor, or anyone else
LA to allow homeless to pay parking tickets with community service
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos