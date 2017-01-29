NEWS

San Bernadino County fire chief's son, 20, found dead in Lake Arrowhead

Searchers are looking for Dawson Hartwig, 20, in the area around Lake Arrowhead. (Holly Dawson Hartwig/Instagram)

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) --
The body of a missing 20-year-old man was discovered overnight Saturday by divers in Lake Arrowhead, authorities said.

Dawson Hartwig, the son of San Bernardino County Fire Department Chief Mark Hartwig, had last been seen about 5 p.m. Friday when he left a rented cabin near the lake and went for a walk. He did not take a cellphone or other personal property with him.

Sheriff's dive team members, assisted by the fire department, checked an area near a dock on the lake about midnight. Dawson Hartwig was found deceased in 30 feet of water, officials said.


No other information was immediately available.

"The Sheriff's Dive Team sends our deepest condolences to the Hartwig family," Lt. Bryan Lane said Sunday on Twitter. "Fire and Sheriff are one big family and we all feel your loss."

Volunteers had helped scour the search area on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (909) 387-8313.
