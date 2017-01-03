NEWS

Santa Monica-based toy company ships pot to woman in New York
EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman opened up a package from a Santa Monica-based toy company but found something completely different, illegal and not suitable for children. (KABC)

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman opened up a package from a Santa Monica-based toy company but found something completely different, illegal and not suitable for children.

The New York mom was demanding answers on Tuesday after she said her toy delivery turned out to be a package full of marijuana.

"I was able to smell it. I knew something was up right away," said Pamela Marks, who received the surprise delivery.

Marks said there was about 7 pounds of pot in the package, which was shipped by Santa Monica-based company JAKKS Pacific.

She writes a blog where she reviews children's toys and clothes and has received thousands of shipments from companies over the years.

"I think I've opened probably about 3,500 packages. So one out of every 3,500 should be something strange, I guess...," Marks joked.

Deputies confiscated the drugs and were investigating the incident.

Eyewitness News reached out to JAKKS Pacific for comment, and the company said in a statement it was conducting its own investigation.

"The Company is taking this very seriously, and we are conducting an investigation to determine the facts behind this matter," the statement read.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
newsmarijuanatoysu.s. & worldbuzzworthySanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Republicans Withdraw Move to Weaken Ethics Watchdog
Trump Felt He Was Going to Lose Election, Despite Denying It
Trump Criticizes House Republicans Over Move to Weaken Ethics Group
Boy paralyzed after Christmas Eve crash in Rancho Dominguez
Family Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Distracted Driver in Fatal Crash
More News
Top Stories
Boy paralyzed after Christmas Eve crash in Rancho Dominguez
Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico; adds US jobs
Long lines pack LAX on last day of holiday rush
VIDEO: 2-year-old boy rescues twin brother from fallen dresser
Family Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Distracted Driver in Fatal Crash
Man threatens to set Long Beach complex on fire
Machete-wielding man smashes out 30 car windows in Koreatown
Show More
Customer asks for special request in food order delivery
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
'Suspicious' Oxnard apartment fire sparks arson investigation
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Customs computer outage creates big airport delays
More News
Top Video
Boy paralyzed after Christmas Eve crash in Rancho Dominguez
Long lines pack LAX on last day of holiday rush
VIDEO: 2-year-old boy rescues twin brother from fallen dresser
USC wins Rose Bowl after dramatic rally to top Penn State 52-49
More Video