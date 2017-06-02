Sharks spotted off San Clemente Pier; advisory in place

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2062747" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Multiple sharks were spotted close to shore off the San Clemente Pier on Friday, prompting lifeguards to issue an advisory. (What appears to be a shark is seen in the waters off the San Clemente Pier on Friday, June 2, 2017.)