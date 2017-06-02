Sharks spotted off San Clemente Pier; advisory in place

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --Multiple sharks were spotted close to shore off the San Clemente Pier on Friday, prompting lifeguards to issue an advisory.
The sharks were spotted around 10:30 a.m. approximately 2 miles off the pier. Orange County Lifeguards said Capo Beach was placed under a shark advisory.
A coordinated effort was underway with the Orange County Sheriff's Department and Cal State Long Beach shark lab to tag the sharks.
No beaches were closed as a result of the sightings.
This is the latest of several shark sightings in recent months. In April, a woman was wading in the water at a San Onofre beach when a shark, likely a great white, bit her on the upper thigh.