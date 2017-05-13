Shooting at popular spot in city of Orange leaves man dead

There was panic at a crowded hotspot in the city of Orange after a man was shot and killed Friday night.The shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Stadium Promenade, a popular entertainment complex packed with people, located in the 1500 block of W. Katella Avenue.A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot between Chili's and the Cinemark Century Stadium movie theater.The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.The search for the shooter was underway. Witnesses said the suspect was last spotted speeding off in a white pickup truck fleeing north on Main Street.Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Orange Police Department at 714-744-7444.