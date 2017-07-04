Silverwood Lake vegetation fire prompts evacuations

LakeSilverwood: #SBCoFD onscn. Veh fire into vegetation. @SanBernardinoNF is lead agency for the #SilverFire. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 4, 2017

Evacuations were ordered Tuesday for the Silverwood Lake area due to a vegetation fire, San Bernardino County fire officials said.The fire was first reported around 1:45 p.m. near Highway 138 and the entrance to Silverwood Lake. As of 2 p.m., the blaze had charred around 15-20 acres. There was no estimated containment.Evacuations were ordered for the Silverwood Campground, according to an incident report from the San Bernardino National Forest branch of the U.S. Forest Service.The San Bernardino County Fire Department said on Twitter that the blaze may have ignited from a vehicle fire that spread into nearby vegetation.Highway 138 was closed between Old Mill Road and Highway 173 due to the firefight.Firefighters from San Bernardino County, San Bernardino National Forest and CAL FIRE were responding to the blaze.