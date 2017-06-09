Sinkhole prompts closure of Angeles Crest Hwy.

A large sinkhole forced the closure of State Route 2/Angeles Crest Highway west of the Grassy Hollow Visitors Center, according to Caltrans.The road, popular with travelers seeking a route to outdoor recreation destinations, is normally closed during the winter months between the visitors center and Route 39.The same section is now closed due to the sinkhole.The sinkhole itself is around 10 feet deep, according to Caltrans, and is at risk of widening into both lanes of the highway.Caltrans has employed a contractor to make the emergency repairs, which could take up to 30 days.