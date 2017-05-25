NEWS

Small offshore earthquake shakes Malibu area

EMBED </>More Videos

An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 struck the Malibu area on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (KABC)

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck the Malibu area on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck around 7:20 a.m. with an epicenter 10 miles west of Malibu and 12 miles south-southwest of Thousand Oaks, the USGS said.

This map from the U.S. Geological Survey indicates the location of an earthquake that struck the Malibu area on Thursday, May 25, 2017.


Eyewitness News viewers in Ventura, Camarillo and Oxnard reported feeling the quake.

About an hour later, there were two additional earthquakes further north magnitudes 3.4 and 3.7, both happening approximately 11.2 miles north-northeast of Coso Junction in Inyo County

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
