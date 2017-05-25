Small offshore earthquake shakes Malibu area

This map from the U.S. Geological Survey indicates the location of an earthquake that struck the Malibu area on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck the Malibu area on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor struck around 7:20 a.m. with an epicenter 10 miles west of Malibu and 12 miles south-southwest of Thousand Oaks, the USGS said.Eyewitness News viewers in Ventura, Camarillo and Oxnard reported feeling the quake.About an hour later, there were two additional earthquakes further north magnitudes 3.4 and 3.7, both happening approximately 11.2 miles north-northeast of Coso Junction in Inyo CountyThere were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.