LAS VEGAS (KABC) --A South Pasadena man accused of murdering his 5-year-old son didn't fight being returned from Las Vegas back to Southern California, saying he never came to Nevada to "flee."
Aramazd Andressian Sr., who was arrested last week in Vegas, appeared at a hearing Tuesday in court, where it was decided that the 35-year-old would be sent back to the Southland.
He appeared cool, calm and very collected in the courtroom, even smiling broadly and laughing at one point during his exchange with the judge.
Andressian Sr. told the judge he had fired his previous attorney and was aware of his rights. He said he didn't have any questions regarding the extradition hearing.
"Pretty much if California wants me, they can come get me within the set period of time," he told the judge.
The judge then asked if he was planning not to fight extradition and planning to head back voluntarily to California.
"No, I never came here in an intent to flee, so absolutely not," Andressian Sr. answered.
The judge then clarified that California authorities have 30 days from now to come collect Andressian Sr.
An exact date for his return was not immediately announced.
Andressian Sr. is charged with killing his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., who vanished more than two months ago.
Authorities believe he killed his son to get back at his ex-wife amid a tumultuous divorce.
Although the boy's body has not been found, detectives and the district attorney's office believe there is enough evidence for a conviction. If convicted as charged, the suspect faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.