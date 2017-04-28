South Pasadena home of missing boy's father searched

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --Sheriff's officials continued their investigation into a missing 5-year-old boy on Friday by searching the child's father's South Pasadena home.
Investigators served a search warrant and went through the home of 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. The 2000 block of Alpha Avenue was completely shut down due to the investigation.
His son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., was reported missing last Saturday by the boy's mother, who told police that Andressian Sr. had not exchanged their child as they had scheduled to do.
Andressian Sr. was found unconscious near a car in Arroyo Park earlier Saturday morning. Police and bloodhounds searched the park four times for the child, but based on Andressian Sr.'s statements to police, it was unclear if the little boy was ever with him at the park.
On Friday, deputies used a scent dog on the property. Authorities did not reveal whether they've found anything. Andressian Sr. lived on the property prior to his son's disappearance.
Andressian Sr. and his wife are going through a contentious divorce, and the young boy bounced back and forth between his parents. The child was last seen with his father at Disneyland on April 20.
The next day, Andressian Sr. was spotted at the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara County. Sheriff's dive teams and K-9 search crews scoured the area earlier this week but found nothing.
Friday's search sparked an emotional reaction from area residents.
"I hope that the baby is safe. I hope there is no harm done to him. And you know, just pray to God that he come home. It's just so hurtful. I'm just shooken up, because it's been five days," said Anita King, who lives in the area.
Andressian Sr. was initially being held in custody, but he was released on Tuesday due to a lack of evidence.
If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you're urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.