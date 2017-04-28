NEWS

South Pasadena home of missing boy's father searched

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sheriff's officials continued their investigation into a missing 5-year-old boy on Friday by searching the child's father's South Pasadena home. (KABC)

By
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Sheriff's officials continued their investigation into a missing 5-year-old boy on Friday by searching the child's father's South Pasadena home.

Investigators served a search warrant and went through the home of 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. The 2000 block of Alpha Avenue was completely shut down due to the investigation.

His son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., was reported missing last Saturday by the boy's mother, who told police that Andressian Sr. had not exchanged their child as they had scheduled to do.

Andressian Sr. was found unconscious near a car in Arroyo Park earlier Saturday morning. Police and bloodhounds searched the park four times for the child, but based on Andressian Sr.'s statements to police, it was unclear if the little boy was ever with him at the park.

On Friday, deputies used a scent dog on the property. Authorities did not reveal whether they've found anything. Andressian Sr. lived on the property prior to his son's disappearance.

MORE: 5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search

Andressian Sr. and his wife are going through a contentious divorce, and the young boy bounced back and forth between his parents. The child was last seen with his father at Disneyland on April 20.

The next day, Andressian Sr. was spotted at the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara County. Sheriff's dive teams and K-9 search crews scoured the area earlier this week but found nothing.

Friday's search sparked an emotional reaction from area residents.

"I hope that the baby is safe. I hope there is no harm done to him. And you know, just pray to God that he come home. It's just so hurtful. I'm just shooken up, because it's been five days," said Anita King, who lives in the area.

Andressian Sr. was initially being held in custody, but he was released on Tuesday due to a lack of evidence.

If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you're urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Related Topics:
newsmissing childrensearchmissing boychildrenmissing persondivorceSouth PasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy released from jail
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
NEWS
Manhunt on for escaped inmate convicted in attempting murder of cop
Trail of drugs, cash found after Beverly Glen home invasion
Bill Cosby: Judge rules Quaaludes comments are admissible; Spanish fly jokes aren't
Trump 'proud' to be 1st president to address the NRA in 34 years
More News
Top Stories
Woman found fatally stabbed in La Habra parking lot
Trail of drugs, cash found after Beverly Glen home invasion
Wind-driven fire burns home, converted garage in Exposition Park
California elected officials vow to prevent new offshore drilling
Dog food products recalled for possible drug used in executions
Arkansas inmate convulses during deadline-beating execution
LAPD investigating excessive force claim after video surfaces
Show More
Marc Brown recalls LA riots, trying to make sense of events
Man robs Jimmy John's restaurant at gunpoint
Beverly Hills Dolce & Gabbana store windows smashed by car
Thin resources cause emergency response lag on I-40 in IE
LA riots left lasting mark on Korean-American community
More News
Top Video
Trail of drugs, cash found after Beverly Glen home invasion
Woman found fatally stabbed in La Habra parking lot
Marc Brown recalls LA riots, trying to make sense of events
LAPD investigating excessive force claim after video surfaces
More Video