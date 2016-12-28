NEWS

Stolen car suspect surrenders in Norco after high-speed chase

Authorities handcuffed a stolen car suspect in Norco after he led them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORCO, Calif. (KABC) --
A stolen car suspect was taken into custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through multiple cities in the Inland Empire Wednesday night.

Authorities said the chase started in East Los Angeles when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a BMW they believed was stolen.

The chase began on the 10 Freeway, with the suspect taking off at speeds of more than 90 mph on the 710, 60 and 605 freeways. At some points, the suspect was seen dumping bags out of his window.

The California Highway Patrol took over the chase as the suspect continued onto the 57 Freeway and then eastbound on the 10 Freeway.

The suspect ended up driving through multiple cities in the Inland Empire before exiting in Norco and stopping at a Wienerschnitzel parking lot. He threw one more item out of the car before getting out and surrendering to officers.
