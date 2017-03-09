Super bloom creates stunning scenes in SoCal mountains

Southern California's wet, stormy winter has created breathtaking scenes in its surrounding hillsides and mountains.Many parts the area are experiencing wildflower super blooms.It's clearly an ideal time to commune with nature. One hiking group posted an Instagram video showing thousands of bright orange California poppies blanketing a field in Walker Canyon near Lake Elsinore.In Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, desert lilies, dune primrose, sunflowers and multiple other varieties are in bloom right now.The super bloom is expected to continue through March.