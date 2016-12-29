NEWS

Riverside suspect rear-ends woman's car, attempts sex assault at knifepoint

Riverside police released this composite sketch of a suspect accused of robbing and attempting to sexually assault a woman on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Riverside Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A search is underway for a man who Riverside police say followed a woman, purposely rear-ended her car, robbed her and tried to sexually assault her at knifepoint.

Authorities received a report of an attempted sexual assault and armed robbery last Friday around 1:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard.

Investigators said the victim had stopped to put gas in her car on University Avenue near the 215 Freeway. As she left the gas station, she said she noticed a vehicle following her.

She drove onto the 215 Freeway and exited off the Central Avenue ramp. When she slowed down for the traffic light, she said the suspect intentionally bumped his car into her car.

The victim pulled over to the side of the ramp, and that's when the suspect exited his vehicle. Police say the suspect, who was armed with a knife, robbed the woman and attempted to sexually assault her.

According to authorities, the suspect was last seen driving away southbound on the 215 Freeway.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, around 30 to 35 years old, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with ungroomed facial hair and a skinny build.

His vehicle was described as an older model, box style, dark green, smaller SUV with a broken passenger side rear window that appeared to be covered with cardboard.

Police released a surveillance still image with an arrow pointing to the suspect's vehicle, though the photo is dark and the car is difficult to make out.

Riverside police released this photo of an attempted sexual assault suspect's vehicle.


Riverside police are asking for the public's help to track down the suspect. If you have any relevant information, you're urged to contact Detective Karla Beler at (951) 353-7125.
Related Topics:
newsattempted sex assaultsearchcar crashrobberyRiversideRiverside County
