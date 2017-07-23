APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --A 16-year-old girl has been arrested for the stabbing murder of a 79-year-old Apple Valley minister, officials said.
The man was found dead Saturday afternoon inside his apartment in the 12700 block of Kiowa Road.
Investigators were led to a 16-year-old female who knew the victim.
They said the suspect was at the victim's home and they got into some kind of argument and she stabbed him multiple times. She then left in the victim's car.
The juvenile suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested Sunday and booked at Juvenile Hall for murder.
Neighbors and friends said the victim, Willie Hunter, 79, was a reverend at a local church.
"He was a stand-up man," said Anthony Brandon. "A real man of God. Loved the word, loved the Lord. Had no enemies. Was always nice to everybody. Give you the shirt off his back."
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department asked anyone with information to call Detective Justin Giles at (909)387-3589. Anonymous callers can contact the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.