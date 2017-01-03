Teen couple robbed, assaulted dozens on LA streets, police say

A young couple are being described as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, committing a string of brazen robberies and assaults throughout Los Angeles before being stopped by police.Police say Bobby Boyd, 18, and his 16-year-old girlfriend attacked and robbed about 25 people across Los Angeles, from USC to the beach starting in September.In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, police described how the young couple hit the streets of LA armed with a replica gun and brass knuckles. They targeted random people walking down the street of any age, police say. Some were robbed of cash and cellphones.In other cases, they kidnapped their victims and forced them to withdraw money from ATMs."As the days went on, they got more brazen," said LAPD Det. Terence Keyzer. "In a few instances they pistol-whipped people. Seemed like they were having a good time."At one point, detectives from different LAPD divisions began comparing notes on the similar incidents in their areas and joined forces. One day, one of the detectives who had taken a robbery report from a USC student spotted Boyd when he had been detained on a traffic stop and recognized him right away.Boyd faces charges that include robbery and kidnapping for robbery. His girlfriend is a juvenile, but there is a possibility she could be tried as an adult.