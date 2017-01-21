NEWS

Thousands flood streets, attend Women's March Los Angeles
Organizers of the Womens March Los Angeles said about 750,000 people have gathered to rally in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The streets were flooded with crowds of people attending the Women's March in downtown Los Angeles Saturday.

Activists and event organizers said they joined the Women's March on Washington movement to make a stand for equality.

The local march, considered one of the largest women's marches in the country, started from Pershing Square at 10 a.m. to City Hall. Thousands, however, stayed in place, flooding downtown streets as activists and celebrities rallied.


The Los Angeles police and fire departments said well over 100,000 people were part of the demonstration. While organizers for the event said about 750,000 people attended the march.

The mission statement for the march reads in part, "We stand together in solidarity for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country."

WATCH LIVE: Women from around the country attend Women's March in Washington, D.C.


Although organizers stress it is not a protest, the demonstration in L.A., as well as around the nation, was deliberately planned to be held on President Donald Trump's first full day as commander in chief.

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump's first full day in office

Several people participating in the march say they stand in opposition of Trump's views on women and inequality, as well as his efforts to push policies such as immigration.

"I have to do something. I can't just sit back and just let all of this happen around me, with all of the changes I'm seeing, all the lack of tolerance. So, if all I can do is stand up and physically be here and say 'I don't support this, and I'm going to keep supporting tolerance and rights for every American' then, I'm going to be here," shared marcher Alice Dryden.

A see of Women's March Los Angeles activists cover the streets of downtown on Saturday.


Joining the L.A. crowds are dozens of celebrities, including Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Natalie Portman, Kerry Washington, Alfre Woodard, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jamie Lee Curtis and Laverne Cox, organizers said.


Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Councilmen Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin and former mayor Antonio Villaraigosa also spoke to show support at the event.

Metro officials have added service and beefed up security to accommodate the large crowds expected at City Hall and throughout the march route, but the overwhelming amount of activists proved to be too much and led to Metro reaching capacity.

The gathering is expected to end at 4 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.
