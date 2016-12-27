NEWS

Trump Tower in Manhattan evacuated due to suspicious package

(Photo/@cielo_celest via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
A portion of Trump Tower has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found inside the Midtown Manhattan building Tuesday.

The NYPD said the package is a backpack that was found in a public space area in the building. It is being investigated by officers.

Video on social media shows people running to get out of the building:
DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.
Related Topics:
newstrump towersuspicious packageMidtownNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 killed, 14 injured in bus-car crash in Anaheim
Mom walks 26 miles through snow to get help for family
Grinch steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Palmdale home
Japanese Prime Minister to Make Historic Trip to Pearl Harbor
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 14 injured in bus-car crash in Anaheim
Rose Parade floats range from surfing dogs to Orlando memorial
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Hundreds of hypodermic needles wash up in Newport Beach
Fierce winds topple big rig on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet with serenade
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Show More
Grinch steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Palmdale home
3 arrested after man is shot at, attacked with bat in Moreno Valley
Few delays reported at LAX as post-holiday travel continues
Pet of the Week: Terrier mix named Holiday
Post-Christmas melees break out at malls around the country
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos