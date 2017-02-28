Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of the infamous North Hollywood shootout, one of the most violent and bloody days in the history of Los Angeles.City officials were pausing to pay tribute to the first responders who put an end to the robbery-turned-gunfight. A ceremony will be held at the LAPD North Hollywood Station. Police Chief Charlie Beck and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti are expected to attend.It was forty-four minutes of sheer terror in broad daylight on Feb. 28, 1997. Two heavily armed gunmen opened fire on the LAPD after a botched robbery attempt at the Bank of America branch at 6600 Laurel Canyon Blvd.Eleven officers and several civilians were injured in that fight, as the robbers unleashed more than 1,100 rounds from illegally modified automatic assault rifles. Bullets flew into the community and into homes.Patched bullet holes are still evident today.Most officers that day were armed only with 9MM pistols or .38 special revolvers. Still, they managed to take down those robbers.Mil Matasareanu was killed on the scene. Larry Eugene Phillips Jr. was shot by police seconds before he turned his gun on himself.The aftermath of the shootout changed a lot for law enforcement in Los Angeles. They became better equipped and were allowed to carry heavier weapons.